V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,600 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,147. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

