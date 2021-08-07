Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.07. The company has a market cap of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.