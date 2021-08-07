Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.27.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,575,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

