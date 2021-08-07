Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.