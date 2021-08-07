Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

