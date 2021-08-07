Canaccord Genuity Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$53.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.44.

IGIFF traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71. IGM Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $37.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

