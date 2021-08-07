Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $130.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

NTLA stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,097. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

