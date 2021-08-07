Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Lowered to $111.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. 116,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,863. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,654,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

