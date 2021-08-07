Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 304,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

