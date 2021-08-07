Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 1,641,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.