FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.31 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

