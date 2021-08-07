Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of AdaptHealth worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.27 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

