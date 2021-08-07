Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,332,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,473,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

