Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN accounts for about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 579,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,035. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.