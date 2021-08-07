NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

NiSource stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

