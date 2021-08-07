Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,182. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.49.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.