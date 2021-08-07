Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Announces Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

CHNG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

