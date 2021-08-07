$0.68 EPS Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

NFG stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. 360,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

