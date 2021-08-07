Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 106,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,307. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.85 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

