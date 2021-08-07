Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 3.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $58,630,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

