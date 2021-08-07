Sawyer & Company Inc Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,250. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

