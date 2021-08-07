Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $56.24. 3,162,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

