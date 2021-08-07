Pamp Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.