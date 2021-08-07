Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at JMP Securities

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.45.

FVRR stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.52. 2,728,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -230.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 68.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $800,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

