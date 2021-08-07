Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.82.

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $117.30. 1,008,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,266. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

