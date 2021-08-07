Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.27.

PWR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

