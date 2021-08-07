Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 2,570,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,274. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 55.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $71,401,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

