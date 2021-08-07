Maecenas (ART) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $220,239.85 and $230.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

