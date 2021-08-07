Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.36.

AMED traded down $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.34. The company had a trading volume of 892,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $526,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 165,333.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $362,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

