ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $398.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $389.00 to $398.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.11.
NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.74. 297,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,760. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.
In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,527,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
