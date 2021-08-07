ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $398.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $389.00 to $398.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.11.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.74. 297,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,760. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,527,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

