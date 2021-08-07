Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $10.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

WLK stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 691,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,873. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

