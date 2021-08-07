Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 10,589,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

