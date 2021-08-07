EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

EOG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,560,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 709.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.