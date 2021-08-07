Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.76. 1,842,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,965. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

