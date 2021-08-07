Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

PING traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 1,177,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.