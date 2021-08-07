Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.
Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $24.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $173.12.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.