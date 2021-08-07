Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $24.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $173.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

