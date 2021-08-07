EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NPO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. 45,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,715. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,647 shares of company stock valued at $245,287 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

