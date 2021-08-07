Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 669,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Varonis Systems by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

