Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.65. The stock had a trading volume of 634,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,612. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

