BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.93.

BWA stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

