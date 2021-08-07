Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

