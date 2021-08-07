National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. 519,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12. National Instruments has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 264.33 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

