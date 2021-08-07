Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:SMP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.62. 103,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

