Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 117,621 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

