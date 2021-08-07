Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.95. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 157,379 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

