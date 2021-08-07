Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 4.1% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.51. 35,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 117,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

