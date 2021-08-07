Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Shares Down 0.8%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.33. 127,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

