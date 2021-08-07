KeyCorp Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $137.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of EMN opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,946 shares of company stock worth $11,205,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

