Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

GMED opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after buying an additional 357,294 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

