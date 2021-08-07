Citigroup Upgrades Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

BHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

NYSE BHG opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

